DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Danville Police are investigating a traffic accident that put four people in the hospital on Sunday night.

Witnesses told Danville Police around 10:25 p.m. they saw a white Jeep Cherokee travelling fast on Bowman Avenue and go airborne over railroad tracks. The driver then lost control and hit a grey Chevy Trailblazer head-on near the intersection of Bowman and Myers Street.

A 19-year-old woman was ejected from the Cherokee, and was transported to a hospital in critical condition. The two other people in the Cherokee, a 21-year-old woman and a 19-year-old girl, as well as the driver of the Trailblazer were also transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Police have received conflicting information on who was driving the Cherokee, and are still investigating. Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call Danville Police at (217) 431-2250, or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-TIPS.