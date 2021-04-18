Danville Gardens gives tips on how to protect plants from incoming snow

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA)–There’s an incoming cold front that’s expected to bring snow this upcoming Tuesday, with freezing temperatures both that day and Wednesday.

This cold front comes right as many people’s gardens are just starting to bloom. Experts say if you haven’t planted anything yet, you may want to hold off for a few days until it warms back up.

However, if you have already started planting, don’t panic. The key factor in protecting your plants is going to be keeping them warm. You can cover plants with bedsheets or blankets, just don’t use plastic as that can actually hurt the plants.

“We do see people that enclose their plants with plastic and that’s bad because the cold can transfer directly through to the plants, which is not a great idea,” Danville Gardens’ owner and operator Nathan Campbell said. “We tell people not to do that,”

If you don’t have anything to effectively cover your plants, you could store them in your garage or another enclosed space with light.