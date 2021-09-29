Danville first responders acknowledged for going above and beyond

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – About three weeks ago, Danville police and fire were called to a house fire on the east side. By-standers told the first arriving crew that a family member was still inside.

Danville firefighters pulled someone out who was unconscious and non-responsive.

Then 2 Danville police officers immediately jumped into action to help the victim.

Danville Police Chief Chris Yates said his officers checked the victim and found no pulse. That’s when officer Christopher Senopole started CPR.

Yates said both Senopole and Seargent James Snyder stayed with and helped the victim until an ambulance got there. Snyder and a firefighter went in the ambulance to the hospital.

Yates said the officers were pleasantly surprised with the honor they received.

“It’s not something that we take lightly,” he said. “They definitely put themselves at risk, especially through the COVID era, to help a citizen of Danville.”

Yates said after the fire, several other police officers and even firefighters reached out to him. They told him about what happened. Yates said he knew they deserved some recognition.

A few Danville firefighters will also get some awards after helping at this fire.

On Facebook, the fire department said Lieutenant Chad Busick will get the medal of honor, Easton Hoskins will get a distinguished service medal, and Kaleb Thompson and Captain Sean O’Kane will both get an EMS life saving award. That will happen at a banquet next year.