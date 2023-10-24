DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Danville Fire Department is investigating after firefighters responded to a house fire Tuesday morning.

The fire happened in in the area of Harmon Street and West Center Street around 9:45 a.m. Department officials said firefighters arrived at the scene and found heavy smoke coming out of a northside window of the 1.5-story home. As firefighters entered and worked to extinguish the fire, they found no one inside.

The fire was under control within 15 minutes, though firefighters remained on scene until 11:21 a.m. to snuff out any remaining fires. Ameren arrived and secured the home’s electrical and gas connections, and the scene was cleared at 2:24 p.m.

No one was hurt and damage estimates have yet to be determined.

The cause of the fire has not been determined yet.