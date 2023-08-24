DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Danville Fire Department responded to an early morning house fire on Thursday as heat indices in the area reached as high as 115 degrees.

Firefighters were sent to 111 Delaware Street at 6 a.m. for a report smoke was coming from the home. They arrived to find the smoke coming from the roof and eaves of the home, with the fire discovered at the back of the house coming out of a window.

Two crews of firefighters worked quickly to extinguish the flames and search the home. Firefighters found a large hole in the floor of the home but did not find any victims.

One firefighter was said to have suffered a minor injury while removing windows for ventilation, but they are expected to be ok.

The fire was extinguished within 30 minutes and firefighters left the scene just before 8 a.m. Damage estimates are unknown at this time.

The fire remains under investigation.