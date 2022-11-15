DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Danville Fire Department responded to a pair of fires Monday evening and early Tuesday morning that resulted in a pet being killed and two people being sent to the hospital.

The first fire happened in an apartment at 3535 North Vermilion Street. Firefighters were dispatched there at 5:30 p.m. on Monday and arrived to find heavy smoke coming from a second story apartment. The occupant was already outside and no victims were found inside.

The apartment was heavily damaged by the fire, with monetary value estimated at $30,000, but the rest of the complex had minimal damage. Other occupants in the complex were moved to the main lobby for safety until smoke could be removed and they could return to their apartments.

The cause of the fire was determined to be accidental.

The second fire happened at a house at 3532 Ferndale Avenue at 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Firefighters found the structure burning heavily when they arrived and deployed several hose lines to extinguish the blaze. The two occupants were taken to the hospital with minor smoke inhalation injuries while a pet died in the fire. No firefighters were hurt.

The house and a car are considered to be total losses. The cause is still under investigation.