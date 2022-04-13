DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Danville firefighters responded to three fires Wednesday morning at various addresses around town. One of those fires resulted in two firefighters being hurt.

The fire that resulted in injuries happened in a house at 707 West Seminary Street just before 10 a.m. The house’s occupant left the house to walk his dog and came back to find smoke coming from the house. He called 911 and entered the house before firefighters arrived, but was overcome by smoke. He was treated at the scene for minor smoke inhalation.

Two firefighters were hurt inside the house when the ceiling collapsed on them. They were taken to the hospital by ambulance, treated and released. The fire was ruled accidental and the house was deemed a total loss.

Another house in Danville was deemed a total loss earlier in the morning after it too caught fire. Firefighters responded to 126 North Beard Street just before 6 a.m. and spent almost three hours on the scene. The house was vacant and no one was hurt, but the fire is considered suspicious.

Firefighters also responded to a garage fire just before 5:30 a.m. at 1712 Deerwood Drive. Damage was minor and no one was hurt.