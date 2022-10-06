DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Danville Fire Department responded to a fire at a production facility Tuesday evening.

Chief Don McMasters of the Danville Fire Department said the fire started in a large cooking oven around 9:40 p.m. at the HRW processing facility. it took about two hours for the fire to be extinguished.

McMasters said there was “minimal damage to the structure, but damage to the machinery.”

McMasters added that there have been several fires at this particular facility. The previous fire caused enough damage that the roof had to be replaced.

No one was hurt and the Danville Fire Department’s investigation revealed nothing suspicious about the fire.