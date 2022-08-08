DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters in Danville responded to four fires over the weekend that resulted in the total loss of four homes.

The first fire happened at approximately 10:12 p.m. on Saturday. Firefighters responded to 322 Harmon Street for a house fire and found the house engulfed in flames when they arrived. They extinguished that fire, but three hours later, another fire started at 1022 Franklin Street. That house was also engulfed by the time they arrived and the flames subsequently spread to the house next door.

The third fire happened at noon on Sunday, but damage was minimal. Firefighters were dispatched to 926 Redden Court and found a window air conditioning unit on fire. The fire was quickly extinguished with no significant damage to the structure.

The fourth and final fire happened at 1:44 a.m. Monday morning. Firefighters were dispatched to 501 West Madison Street and found flames coming from the roof. An attempt to fight the fire inside the house was turned back due to excessive heat, so firefighters began an exterior attack that succeeded in extinguishing the fire.

The four houses that were destroyed were all vacant and no one was hurt. Except for the fire on Redden Court, the causes for these fires remain unknown and the investigations are ongoing.