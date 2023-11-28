DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Danville Fire Department is investigating after a vacant house caught fire Monday evening.

The fire happened in the area of Main and Illinois Streets. Officials with the Danville Fire Department said that when firefighters arrived at 8:47 p.m., the one-story house was fully engulfed in flames. A bystander told them that someone had been inside the home.

After gaining control of the fire, firefighters mounted a search for any victims. Officials said they did not find anyone and no injuries were reported.

The house did not have any electric or gas services and was believed to be vacant, but there was a downed power line in the yard. Firefighters on the scene were assisted by Ameren in removing the line. Responders cleared the scene at 10:41 p.m.

The fire caused an estimated $6,500 worth of damage, officials added. The cause remains unknown.