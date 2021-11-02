DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Danville firefighters said they were called out to a fire at a vacant house Monday.

Fire Chief Don McMasters stated crews were dispatched shortly after 4 p.m. to a house near Chandler and West Williams streets. When they got there, they found heavy fire and smoke coming from the building.

Crews on-scene were told the house had been vacant for some time. No one was inside the house at the time of the fire.

Firefighters got the flames under control and started overhaul after around three hours.

No one was hurt in this fire. McMasters said the house was a total loss.