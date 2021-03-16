Danville Fire Department practices safety protocols

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Danville firefighters are training to make sure they are prepared for any situation, including car crashes.

Officials with Carnaghi’s Towing said they provide fire departments with “junk/abandoned vehicles” so they can practice different protocols. “It is the least that we can do to pay it forward as these life saving techniques & trainings are indeed critical,” said officials.

On Tuesday, Danville Fire officials said their 2nd Battalion training included a “simulated pile up with five victims, two of which required extrication.” They were able to practice disentanglement skills with various tools.