DANVILLE,Ill. (WCIA)– The Danville Fire Department applied for Firehouse Subsidy Public Safety Foundation Grant for auto extraction. This week the Danville City Council authorized the department to apply for the grant.

The department will be spending around $23,000 on needed equipment.

Chief Don McCaster’s said the department is in desperate need of this equipment. “If you have people trapped we have to climb in so we want to be stable.” This equipment will help prevent injuries to firefighters. The equipment also allows the department to lift almost any vehicle to save a person trapped.

Photos of equipment provided by Chief McCaster.