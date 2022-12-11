DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA)– Danville fire crews say a house is being considered a total loss after a fire.

It happened near Douglas and Elizabeth Streets around 1:30 in the morning on Saturday.

When firefighters arrived, officials say they found the home fully engulfed in flames and worked for hours to put it out.

Ameren was notified of a downed power line in the home’s yard and shut off the gas.

Officials estimate the damage to be $35,000 dollars.

The fire is under investigation, anyone with information is asked to call the Danville Fire Department at 217-431-2350.