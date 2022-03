DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Danville firefighters were called to a fire at the Quaker Oats factory Tuesday morning.

In a news release, Fire Chief Don McMasters said crews were dispatched around 1 a.m. for a fire in an extruder on the fifth floor. When they got there, firefighters found an exhaust pipe above the extruder that was “plugged and burning.”

Crews put out the flames quickly. There was minimal damage to the facility, according to the chief. No one was hurt.