DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Danville family is displaced from their home after it was destroyed by a fire Tuesday morning.

The fire happened near the intersection of Illinois and Williams Streets at 3:17 a.m. Firefighters arrived to find a large amount of fire at the rear of the two-story house with fire coming out of the roof as well.

Officials said that all five family members escaped from the home unharmed, but two dogs and one cat were still inside. Firefighters were able to remove those pets as others attacked the fire with water. The main body of fire was under control in 20 to 30 minutes, but firefighters remained on the scene until 6 a.m. No firefighters were hurt, and no other buildings were damaged.

Danville fire investigators determined that the fire started due to a space heater that was being used in the home. They also found that the house had no working smoke detectors.

The home and its contents are considered to be total losses. The American Red Cross was notified to assist the family.