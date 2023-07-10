DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Danville is extending its yard waste collection in order to help citizens clean up from June 29’s derecho.

City officials said that they are working diligently to finish cleanup, but there have been delays in curbside collections of yard waste. As a courtesy, they said, the city is extending the hours when people can drop-off their yard waste instead of waiting for it to be collected.

The city’s yard waste site, located at the intersection of County Roads 2100N and 1900E, will be open at the following hours:

July 10 – July 13 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. A ticket from the Public Works Building, 1155 East Vorhees Street, is required to drop off on these dates

July 14 from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. No ticket required

July 15 from 7 a.m. to noon No ticket required



City officials said that, due to a high volume of calls, they are asking citizens to be patient with curbside pickup and call only once with their address. If citizens need a second pickup, they should say that when they call.

Officials added that they greatly appreciate all assistance from Danville citizens with storm debris collection. Anyone who has questions should call the Public Worls Office at 217-431-2288.