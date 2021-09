related stories Deadly shooting under investigation in Danville

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden announced Tuesday that the victim of a shooting, which happened on Saturday morning was Bryson Carter

Coroner McFadden said he was a 32-year-old Danville man. Police officers have contacted his family to let them know.

The Danville Police Department and the Vermilion County Coroner’s Office are still investigating the case.