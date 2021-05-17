Danville Dans seeking host families

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — After spending a year off of the field, the Danville Dans are ready to play ball.

However, the Prospect League is still looking for families to host Danville Dans players for the 2021 season.

“The Danville area is known for its hospitality,” says Danville Dans managing partner Jeanie Cooke. “We’re asking families to again volunteer to house these college kids for the summer season.”

A press release says players from California, Texas, Kansas, Louisiana, and places in between come to Danville to improve their pitching, fielding skills, and hitting with wood bats.

Cooke says these players begin their stays as just houseguests. However, she says they become part of the family over time.

“The memories and relationships host families make with their ‘guest sons’ are invaluable and will last a lifetime,” Cooke says.

The baseball team partner says host families have visited their ‘Dan’ in college, followed their path to the major leagues, and attended their weddings.

“A Dan that lived with me one summer still calls me every Mother’s Day,” says Cooke with a smile.

Host families get two free season tickets and are invited to host family events during the season. At the end of the season, they’re also recognized during Host Family Night.

Cooke says hosts provide living accommodations and some meals but do not have to provide transportation for their Dan.

“If you have some young baseball fans that would like a big brother for a summer, or you’re an empty nester looking for a two-month house guest, the Danville Dans can use you,” says Cooke.

You can contact host family coordinator Chris Jaruseski at 217-918-0996 or mikeandchrisj@comcast.net.

