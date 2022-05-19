DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — With the season quickly approaching in June, the Danville Dans of the Prospect League are in need of host families for their coaches and collegiate baseball players.

Dans co-owner Jeanie Cooke said that they are looking for nine families to house the ballplayers, who come from all over the country and are typically unfamiliar with the area.

The season begins in just a couple weeks and runs through mid-August.

Cooke said that the only requirement is that families must provide meals, a spare bedroom and a bathroom for the players to use.

She emphasized that this is a special opportunity to become part of the team’s family environment and that she knows of host families who still maintain contact with players that stayed with them up to 30 years ago.

Host families are also rewarded with season tickets and an invite to special events for the Dans.

Anyone who is interested in being a host family can call 217-918-3401, or send an email to DansBaseball1@gmail.com