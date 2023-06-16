CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The city of Danville has been at the center of an abortion debate since May. Now, it’s made its way into the national conversation.

U.S. Representative Robin Kelly said the constant attacks on the abortion clinic are the reason she decided to get the White House involved.

“It’s dangerous,” Kelly said. “I think whoever is doing it, they should be arrested and pay for their crimes. You’re trying to scare people not to come or do the work that they are prepared to do.”

Last month Danville City Council officials voted to pass an 8-7 ordinance banning the mailing and shipping of any medication or aid designed for abortions. Kelly has been critical of the vote saying the ordinance holds no merit.

“Illinois is a safe-haven state,” Kelly said. “Abortion is still legal. The White House is pro-choice and they want people to make whatever choice they want for themselves.”

Kelly has also voiced her frustrations with not one—but two attacks on the health clinic in the last month. The first happened when a man drove a vehicle loaded with gasoline into the building May 20th. The latest included a man on a bicycle who’s accused of tearing down repairs to the back wall of the building on June 2nd.

In a letter obtained by WCIA, Kelly said:

I trust that the city of Danville is working diligently to investigate these attacks and take the necessary action to ensure that a future attack does not occur.”

-U.S. Rep Robin Kelly

Danville Police Chief Chris Yates responded with a statement of his own saying: