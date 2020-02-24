Danville company sues manufacturer for $15 million

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Danville-based Watchfire signs has sued a North Carolina company for more than $15 million in damages, alleging that faulty products have spurred a multi-million replacement effort.

Watchfire Signs filed the suit against Durham, N.C.-based Cree, Inc. on February 21.

The suit alleges that Cree, a manufacturer of LED bulbs used for large screens, provided faulty lightbulbs to Watchfire from April 2017 to May 2018, which then prompted the two companies to enter into a mutual agreement.

Per that agreement, Cree extended a million-dollar credit line to Watchfire and then made assurances that new bulb shipments wouldn’t be as faulty as the first.

The suit alleges that new shipments of bulbs were just as faulty as the ones prior and that Cree didn’t do anything other than investigate the situation — didn’t formally respond, didn’t offer payment replacement, or issue a recall of the product.

Watchfire Signs, via the suit, alleged fault lay with the Cree’s “improper and unworkmanlike manufacturing procedures in China.”

The company says it’s already done just more than $1 million worth of replacing bulbs purchased from Cree and that it will take around $15 million to do a full replacement.

Officials declined to offer additional comment on the suit.