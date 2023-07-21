One of the best parts of having a mini basketball hoop is that there is no age limit to play; it is fun for the whole family.

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Using sports to rebuild community is a trend that people are hoping sticks around. Danville is the latest to join the line-up with an upcoming basketball camp and game.

It’s a three-in-one event with lessons and life skills hidden between the plays and it’s all to achieve Victory over Violence. Kids will get a chance to participate in either a basketball or cheerleading camp. They’ll learn the rules of the sports while also learning to interact and connect with their community. He said this is the type of interaction the youth of the community has been missing.

After the camps, the adults will play a community basketball game. The event will be on July 29th.