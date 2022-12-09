DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — City officials in Danville hope to have a proposal for demolition by early next year and for the building to be knocked down next summer.

Right now, ownership is still tied up in court. Thursday’s vote was another step toward bringing down the century old building. The Danville Historic Preservation Commission also removed the building’s landmark status. At the meeting, the public weighed in on the building’s future.

Some want it to stay and for apartments to go inside to bring more housing to the downtown area, but Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. says the tower has to go.

“It becomes more dangerous by the day. Literally upon inspection, just a few days ago, we noticed another chunk missing from the 8th floor upon inspection from below, there were small pieces but a lot of it gone it powder because it fell so hard and so fast,” Williams Jr. said.

City officials say they haven’t received any credible or financially stable business plans. They say restoring the building would cost more than 13 million dollars.