Danville City Council Member gives free classes for Aspiring Entrepreneurs

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA)–You’re never too old for school. But this isn’t about hitting the books. For entrepreneurs it’s about getting the skills you need.

“I think it can do a lot to bring the downtown area back. I won’t say ‘back’ because it’s here, but it can grow the local downtown area and its businesses, and help create jobs,” Councilwoman Tricia Teague said.

It’s called TREP school. It’s a free series of classes available for all entrepreneurs in Danville, and ran by city council member Tricia Teague. She says the major focus of this course is to find out what each entrepreneur can do to keep improving.

“It really takes working with and talking with other entrepreneurs like yourself, who have great ideas, who can help you execute a vision, and adjust as necessary, to be able to be successful,” Teague said.

Teague held a class on Wednesday at venue 22. It’s owner, Ethan Burt, is an entrepreneur himself, and is taking the class. He rents out the space for several events throughout the community.

Burt says even though he’s been in business for years, he’s still looking for ways to better market himself.

“Someone like Tricia can help me focus my efforts and make sure that I don’t just reach ‘good enough’, but also to help me stay on track.”

If you’re interested in applying, click the link here.