Danville City Council looks for solutions to city’s population decline

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Danville City Council is talking about solutions after the U.S. Census reported Danville had the second to highest population decline in the country.

City council members say some of the problem might be helped by having a friendly business climate.

They say jobs and housing could contribute to the issue.

“I envision and hope for growth,” said Tricia Teague, an alderman for the Danville City Council. “I think every city wants that and I think it’s a matter of determining what’s the best path.”

Danville had a more than 9% decline in population.