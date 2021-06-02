Danville city council discussing options for pool repairs

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Danville City Council is weighing whether to fix up the pool at Garfield Park or rebuild it.

WCIA reported in March the pool was closed for safety reasons. Public works officials said the gutter system and decking needed work.

At Tuesday’s city council meeting, Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. said they’d have to spend $3.5 million on fixing it, or $10 million on a replacement.

One alderman described the cost of building a new pool as ‘astronomical’. Another suggested finding a different engineering firm and adding a lazy river to the site.

The mayor says if they don’t make a decision soon, the pool will remain closed for even longer.