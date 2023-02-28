DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – Danville City Council is working on a new liquor license classification for the casino.

It has to be approved in order for them to serve alcoholic drinks. Golden Nugget Danville Casino officials said the license will not only help them, but it will also pour money back into the city.

The license is expected to cost $5,000 a year. Marketing Director Joanne Green said they’re happy to be at this point in the process after years of planning.

“When you have employment and you open up a couple hundred jobs, it’s nice because then they start spending money back into their town,” Green said. ” And it keeps flowing out…micro and macroeconomics.”

The casino must meet all requirements of the Illinois Gaming Board to get the liquor license.

It’s scheduled to open in the spring.