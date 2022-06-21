DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — At it’s semi-monthly meeting Tuesday night, the Danville City Council approved a partnership with a consulting company to help demolish Bresee Tower while postponing a final vote on new salaries for city officials.

The council voted 13-1 to approve an agreement with Farnsworth Group to receive assistance in planning, project management and bidding, among other things required to complete the tower’s demolition. The city would pay Farnsworth $63,000 for their services.

Later in the same meeting, the council discussed amending the salary chart for city officials, including a $15,000 raise for the Mayor. These changes would go into effect after the April 2023 election. However, the council chose to postpone a final vote on the matter in order to perform more research. They plan to discuss the matter again next month.