DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — One church in Danville is trying to get ahead of summer violence by coming together.

The Mosaic City Church is having its first Safe Summer Stroll this weekend.

They want to show the youth they are part of an involved community. The mile walk will start at CVS on the corner of Vermilion and Fairchild Streets. It will end at the Joseph Cannon building.

“They can just show love because a lot of students, a lot of people in our community a lot of youth who don’t have people to walk alongside them. So, if we can walk alongside them,” said LeStan Hoskins, Mosaic City Church Pastor. “We use the phrase it takes a village. So, if we have that village mentality where no kid is left behind you know we can make a difference in our community.”

The walk will start at 3:30 p.m. Pastor Hoskins hopes this walk will encourage people to go to other community outreach events.