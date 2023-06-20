DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — One city in Vermilion County is doing its part to combat food scarcity.

Carle at the Riverfront in Danville unveiled a new community garden. The goal is to provide healthy produce like apples, tomatoes, and zucchini. Health experts say food deserts and the high cost of food are reasons the space is needed.

Carle Medical director Tim Meneely said educating people on being healthy is important.

“When we look at the burden of chronic disease; diabetes, heart disease, cancer, high blood pressure, all of these things improve with a better diet,” Meneely said. “It’s important to be part of the solution. We can be a catalyst for change with these sorts of things. We can help build out networks and we can help build out spaces like gardens and clinics.”

The garden cost nearly $100,000 to build and there are plans to expand. He said the hospital is looking to add another garden, cooking lessons, and a grocery store in the future.