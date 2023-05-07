DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) Danville officials and community members gathered to celebrate one of the city’s historic figures Friday.

The Vermilion County Administration Building will be named after Joe Cannon. He served nearly five decades in Congress, including eleven as Speaker of the House.

One historian said Cannon exemplified excellence as a public official and said his willingness to work with both parties is something many can learn from.

“He worked hard, he knew the facts, and one of the reasons why he was loved, literally loved by both Democrats and Republicans was he took you for a human being,” said Tim Smith, historian.

The celebration for Cannon continued Saturday with a 5k run.