Danville bicyclist dies after hit-and-run crash

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A Danville man died Tuesday after being hit by a car that fled the crash scene.

Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup identified him as Tawton L. Jackson. He says the man was 28-years-old.

Northrup says Jackson was pronounced dead at 4:25 p.m. Tuesday at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana. The coroner says he died from blunt force injuries after a car hit him.

Northrup says Jackson was riding an electric bicycle at the time.

Danville Police announced Wednesday afternoon they were able to find the suspect’s car after getting a tip from the public.

Criminal Investigations Commander Josh Webb says in a press release they got a search warrant for a garage near Fairweight and Main streets and found the car.

He says police are still searching for the driver of the car and no arrests have been made.

Danville Police said officers were dispatched to a reported hit-and-run crash around 11:45 p.m. Monday near Willaims and Fairweight streets.

Investigators say a dark-colored Hyundai hit the bicyclist from behind while going east on Williams Street.

Detectives say the car had front-end damage on the driver’s side.

Danville Police continue to investigate, with assistance from the coroner’s office.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call Danville Police at (217) 431-2250. Or you can call Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-TIPS.