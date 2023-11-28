DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Danville Barbershop Chorus will hold their annual Christmas benefit concert, “Share the Spirit,” on Dec. 9.

The concert will be at 3:00 p.m. at the Fischer Theatre. It will feature the Danville High School Madrigals. Audience members will be invited to sing along with several familiar Christmas carols led by the chorus.

“We’ll have close to forty barber-shoppers on the risers,” Chorus Director Marty Lindvahl said. “They will sing a number of traditional Christmas favorites, such as ‘Home for the Holidays,’ ‘Little Saint Nick,’ and ‘White Christmas.’ The chorus will also be performing ‘Do You Hear What I Hear’ and ‘A Marshmallow World’ among others. A couple of quartets from the chorus will perform as well.”

The DHS Magrigals, under the direction of Jeff Thomas, will join with the Barbershop Chorus to sing “Snowy Day.” Lindvahl said Thomas will also be a featured soloist in “Mary Did You Know.”

“Our Christmas concert is traditionally a benefit concert for a local charity,” Lindvahl said. “This year, the proceeds will benefit The Dwelling Place.”

The Dwelling Place of Vermilion County serves those experiencing or at risk of experiencing homelessness in the community.

Tickets for floor or balcony seats range from $10 to $15. Mezzanine box seats are also available. They can be purchased online through atthefischer.com, by phone at 217-213-6162, or at the door the day of the concert.