DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — College students at Danville Area Community College had some special visitors at the library Monday, where they found some furry friends.

Freshman Briana Hernandez said, “It’s great that they are here I think it’s very helpful”

Library staff invited the Champaign-Urbana Canine Connections to bring some of their therapy dogs into the library. That’s where students met Dixie and Eli.

CU Canine Connections team member Maureen Donofrio said, “They were very excited and they just want to pet and ask questions about [Dixie] and love on her.”

For Hernandez, the dogs were a great surprise to her library visit.

“Knowing finals week is around the corner it’s a little nerve-racking. But with the dogs here, I definitely got to come here with the dogs and interact with them, so they have definitely helped,” said Hernandez.

Donofrio said her dog Dixie is a conversation starter, “It almost always goes into talking about their pets at home or their past pets at home. It can be just a very therapeutic conversation and I really just enjoy it.”

That is just one thing these dogs can do.

“As a team, my dog and I are notified through the organization of C-U Canine Connection. Kris notifies me when there are places that have requested therapy dogs,” said Donofrio.

She said she and Dixie do their best to make it to wherever they’re needed. Helping people of all ages, from hospitals to libraries.