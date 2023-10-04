DANVILLE, Ill., (WCIA) — The Danville Area Community College (DACC) is one step closer to opening its first barber program.

Dr. Carl Bridges, the school’s provost, said they’re waiting for approval from the Illinois Department of Finance. He said that’s because it’s a licensure program and the department must approve the learning space.

The class will meet at a new facility in the mall. He said there’s room for 12 students and a long list of people interested.

“Barbering programs really give an opportunity for individuals in a community like Danville,” Dr. Bridges said. “There are a lot of opportunities not only in barber shops but individuals who want to be entrepreneurs can start their own shop.”

He said Terry Gouard, the instructor, is the perfect example. He got a barbering degree and started his own business in the community. DACC wants to make sure others have that opportunity.

Dr. Bridges said there’s no timeline yet on when the approval will happen, but he’s hoping it’s very soon.