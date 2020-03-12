Danville Area Community College extends spring break

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Danville Area Community College officials said they have extended their spring break in light of coronavirus concerns.

In a release, Executive Director of College Relations Lara Conklin said the break will be extended through March 27. There will be no classes at the main Danville campus or the Hoopeston Higher Learning Center March 16-20. College Express students will remain within their high schools March 16-20.

At the end of the regularly scheduled spring break, college officials will re-evaluate the coronavirus situation. Conklin said they will resume classes on March 30 if the situation has been resolved sufficiently to allow them to resume. She also said if “condition warrant continued social distancing on March 30, e-learning for lecture classes will commence.” Any class other than lectures including labs, clinicals, College Express, Fitness Center and tutoring services will meet as scheduled. She said this will happen regardless of the e-learning decision on March 30.