Danville American Legion looks to raise $20,000 during Operation Honor Guard

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — WCIA is all over central Illinois Thursday for Operation Honor Guard.

If you are in Vermilion County and looking to support veterans, there are two locations this year:

Hall of Fame Plaques & Signs Shop – 3550 N. Vermilion Street, Danville

Sunset Funeral Home’s Westville Chapel – 414 S. State Street, Westville

The most the Danville American Legion Post has raised at this event is $15,000. The goal this year is $20,000.

Members said both the Danville Honor Guard and Post have taken a big hit this year with the pandemic. They have not had as many volunteer events or as much money to keep up with building maintenance.

In 2019, the Honor Guard broke a record by providing burial services to 185 veterans. They said it is one of the most important things they do.

The Westville Honor Guard is also collecting donations.