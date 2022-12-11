DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – Danville Mayor Ricky Williams Jr. took to Facebook to announce the AMC CLASSIC at Village Mall is closing its doors on Monday.

The decision wasn’t made locally; it came from corporate.

Mayor Williams said on Facebook that staff was notified today, some of whom have been a part of the facility for decades. He states in his post the facility receives monthly financial statements and it was profitable which leaves city officials with questions.

“It felt unreal because this has been open for a long time,” said Terrance Phillips of Danville. “It’s like sad. I’ve had like a lot of birthday parties or whatever here and it’s just fun to watch movies.”

Phillips and his friends said they might have to visit Champaign now if they want to go to the movies.

Mayor Williams says he will call the AMC Theaters to see if there is anything he can do to reverse the decision. If not, he said he will work hard to bring another type of movie theater to town.

The general manager says everyone who works there is given the opportunity to transfer to another theater.