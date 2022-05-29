ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (WHBF) — Rock Island Police said they are searching for a “dangerous fugitive” in connection to a fatal shooting last Sunday in Rock Island.

An arrest warrant was issued for Terrionce C. Kitchen for first-degree murder following the shooting death of 19-year-old Dasavion Foster. Foster was found around 2:55 p.m. May 22 in the 1000 block of 15th street. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Kitchen is described as being 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing 190 pounds. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rock Island Police Department at (309) 732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at (309) 762-9500

or using the P3 Tips app.