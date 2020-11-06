Dancing with the CU Stars 2020 goes virtual

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Organizers of an annual event with local stars decided to go virtual.

Officials with the Don Moyer Boys & Girls Club said Dancing with the CU Stars 2020 features local celebrities. “Noted community members paired with professional dance instructors put on high level dance routines that continue to make this the most anticipated event of the year.” The dancers for this year include Lexi Atkins, Dionne Clifton, Shelly Damore, Jennifer Liagridonis, Lauren McClure, Brit Miller, Bob Rowe and Luke Sherman.

WCIA 3’s Jennifer Roscoe will serve as a judge.

This year, you can watch the show from the comfort of your own home while supporting kids in the area. To do that, you just vote for your favorite dancers. Officials said one dollar equals one vote. “A vote for a dancer is a vote for our kids.”

The show starts at 6:30 p.m. To watch and cast your votes, click here.