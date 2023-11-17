SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Dana-Thomas House in Springfield is inviting the public to take special tours of the mansion for the holidays.

Staff at the state historic site are hosting 30-minute tours of the house each Wednesday and Friday evenings from Nov. 17 to Dec. 22. The tours will start at every half-hour between 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. at the Lawrence Ave. entrance.

The tours highlight 40 special interior holiday designs and four Springfield Civic Garden Club-decorated trees. The theme for the special designs is Ikebana, the Japanese art of flower arrangement.

“We have dozens of volunteers who donated more than 600 hours this year to create 40 unique floral designs, including four stunning trees,” site superintendent Justin Blandford said. “The Dana-Thomas House is an architectural and historical treasure, and the extraordinary effort of our volunteers truly makes the holiday experience at the site extra special for Illinois residents and our guests.”

In addition, historic site staff will offer hot cocoa, s’mores, and crafts for young guests on the Friday tours.

Other special events for the holidays include Art Glass at Night, a specialty tour on Dec. 2 and Dec. 9 at 5:15 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Additionally the site is hosting “Treasures: Wright and Japan,” a special artifact based program, on Dec. 17 at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Officials ask guests to reserve their spot on in advance either on the Dana-Thomas House’s Eventbrite website or by calling 217-782-6776. All tours are free, but guests are invited to donate in support of the local historic sites.

Famous architect Frank Lloyd Wright built the Dana-Thomas House between 1902 and 1904. More information the Springfield house can be found on IDNR’s website.

The house will be closed on Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, and New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.