MAROA, Ill. (WCIA) — It’s been one week since eight tornadoes hit central Illinois. One tore through Maroa damaging homes and farmsteads. The mayor said one thing shined through all the chaos: support.

The hold-up with clean-up is said to be the weather. You can see everything still looks the same as last week. I spoke with a woman who said she was waiting for the land to dry.

The mayor said he’s waiting for the same thing. He said they’re lucky the tornado went just north of town, so it didn’t cause more damage. He’s thankful for everyone who has pitched in so far.

“The support from, you know, our fire department, our city employees, our police department was unbelievable. The highway was closed off for what could’ve been hours upon hours and those guys had it cleaned up in about 15-20 minutes, which was pretty miraculous,” said Mayor Ryan Wilkey.

Despite the damage, he’s grateful no one was hurt. For those who are waiting for the clean-up to be complete, the mayor is hopeful that will be done by the end of the week.