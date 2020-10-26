Dallas & Co. to close after Halloween

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The owner of Dallas & Co. said they will be closing their doors after this Halloween.

They said three factors played a role in this decision. The first was the pandemic. They said with being a non-essential business, they were closed in April which they said is the second biggest month for them, business-wise.

The second factor was age. With the owner being 70 years old, they said it was time to retire.

Finally, the owner said property value is going up in the area because of a new development Carle is working on. The owner said it was a good time to sell.