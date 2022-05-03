CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – An iconic Champaign sculpture just got a new home. The T. rex from the Dallas & Co. costume store, which shut its doors in 2020, now belongs to a motorcycle club. The dinosaur remained attached to the store’s building until now.

“It was a once in a lifetime opportunity to get something so cool that is a local icon that we can repurpose,” Dinosores Motorcycle Club President Shane Truitt said.

It’s even in their name – Truitt said there was no better home for the T. rex than with the Dinosores Motorcycle Club. He said when they heard it would be auctioned off, they knew they had to have it.

Families stopped by to watch as they removed the sculpture and put it back up on their clubhouse at 606 S. Country Fair Drive. Truitt said children have been concerned about the dinosaur’s fate, and he’s happy to reassure families that it’ll be staying local. Plus, its former owner is relieved too.

“When I went in to pay for it, I spoke with Andy Dallas. He asked what I was going to do with it. I explained to him who we were and where it was going to be, and the Dallas family just thought that would be fantastic,” Truitt said.

He said he got caught in a bidding war, but was up for the fight. Ultimately, the dinosaur cost the club around $1,300. They’re considering naming him “Dallas” to keep the Dallas & Co. memory alive.

Truitt said they’ll even be adding a mural like the one outside Dallas & Co., so the dinosaur will look like it’s breaking through the walls of its new home.