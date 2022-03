MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — Daisy Lane Scrapbooking and Craft Mall is closing its doors after 22 years in business.

The store is open until summer.

Officials stated, “We still have plenty of great products but many items we will not be reordering. So come in for the best selection of products before they are gone.”

Daisy Lane is a family-owned business that has over 12,000 sq. ft. of scrapbooking supplies, craft supplies and home décor products.