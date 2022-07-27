SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Dairy Queen locations throughout central Illinois are coming together on Thursday to celebrate Miracle Treat Day and raise money for HSHS St. John’s Children’s Hospital in Springfield.

For every Blizzard sold at participating Dairy Queen locations, $1 or more will go towards the Children’s Hospital and help support life-changing medical care for children. Donations will help fund programs such as the child life program, music therapy and Beyond the NICU program.



Photos courtesy of HSHS St. John’s Hospital

“Miracle Treat Day is a joyous and easy way to support the children in your community who need medical care,” said Hannah Hahn, programs and partners coordinator for communication at St. John’s Children’s Hospital. “We hope you can join us in enjoying a sweet treat, knowing it helps the kids we serve at our local children’s hospital.”

People who buy a Blizzard on Thursday are invited to share a photo of their treat on social media using the hashtag #MiracleTreatDay and they are encouraged to invite friends and family to do the same.