Dairy Barn back open for business

SIDNEY, Ill. (WCIA) — After shutting down earlier this year out of concerns of COVID-19, the Sidney Dairy Barn is back open.

They’ve made some changes. Employees’ temperatures are being checked, customers will have to stand six feet apart and everyone will be wearing masks.

The owner is ecstatic to be back in business.

“We’ve run this for 25 years and we make the world’s best ice cream,” said Dennis Riggs, Sidney Dairy Barn owner. “We’ve got a reputation, and we’ve got some great customers and glad to have them back.”

Those customers are happy to be back.

“I will tell you that my kids will be thrilled that I am coming home with quarts of ice cream from Dairy Barn,” said Amariah Hays, customer.

The business also now has an online store. You can buy your ice cream on their website and then pick it up.