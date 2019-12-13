3 News Now
Donate Now for the “Toys for Tots Toy Drive”

Daily Bread gives out over 900 backpacks

News
Posted: / Updated:

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Daily Bread Soup Kitchen gave out more than 900 backpacks Friday morning as part of their holiday tradition to keep guests warm.

The Backpack Project started in 2009 as a way to give winter clothes, like coats, blankets, and hats, to people who may not be able to afford them. All items were donated new to the soup kitchen and put into backpacks that the guests are able to keep.

Hundreds lined up outside the kitchen to take part. Cookies were served by Santa Claus in line and Champaign Police were there to play holiday music as well. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Fill out my online form.