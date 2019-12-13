Daily Bread gives out over 900 backpacks

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Daily Bread Soup Kitchen gave out more than 900 backpacks Friday morning as part of their holiday tradition to keep guests warm.



The Backpack Project started in 2009 as a way to give winter clothes, like coats, blankets, and hats, to people who may not be able to afford them. All items were donated new to the soup kitchen and put into backpacks that the guests are able to keep.



Hundreds lined up outside the kitchen to take part. Cookies were served by Santa Claus in line and Champaign Police were there to play holiday music as well.