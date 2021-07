VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A woman was honored for her work in helping students with their education.

Ann Vogel is a volunteer tutor for Reader’s Route at Danville Area Community College. She has been with the program for eight years and has tutored over 100 students during her time. She tutors a variety of subjects, but specializes in math.

Vogel was honored for her work with the 2021 Spotlight on Literacy Awards. There where 10 students and 10 volunteers chosen throughout the state.